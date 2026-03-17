We will not tolerate anyone’s dominance over us: Jamaat Ameer

Opposition leader and Jamaat Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman stated that Bangladesh aims to maintain friendly relations with all countries of the world. He said, “One thing is clear — we will never accept anyone’s dominance. The nation will no longer bear the burden we carried in the past. The youth will never accept this. We want to live proudly, to introduce ourselves to the world as proud Bangladeshis.”

He made these remarks on Tuesday (March 17) morning at an Eid gift distribution event for low-income individuals in the Dhaka-15 constituency, organized in cooperation with the Chinese Embassy.

The Jamaat Ameer further stated, “If one attempts to satisfy people with empty words, they will learn to find practical solutions themselves. Often, foreign powers take from Bangladesh without giving anything back, and interfere at any time. During the period of fascist rule, even the symbols of Bangladesh-China friendship were hijacked.”

He also mentioned, “Through the mass uprising of ’24, Allah Ta’ala liberated Bangladesh from that occupation. However, China never behaves in such a manner. They have consistently shown signs of friendship. We hope that in the future, our dear friend China will become even more active than before in working for the welfare of the people of Bangladesh.”