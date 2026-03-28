First Meeting of National Parliament Committee Today

A new buzz of activity has returned to the National Parliament surrounding the new session. To revitalize the operations of the Thirteenth National Parliament, two significant meetings are scheduled for today, Saturday (March 28). Stakeholders believe these meetings will inject new momentum into the policymaking process.

Saturday will commence with the first meeting of a parliamentary committee. This meeting is slated for 11 AM in the Cabinet Room (Level-2) of the Parliament Secretariat. As it marks the inaugural committee meeting under the new parliament, it is expected to provide initial guidance on various crucial matters.

On the same day, a separate meeting for government-party Members of Parliament will take place at 4 PM. The Parliament Secretariat has announced that this gathering will be held in the government-party meeting room within the Parliament building.

It is anticipated that discussions will encompass the prevailing political situation, legislative initiatives, and the future agenda of the parliament.

The Parliament Secretariat informed that these meetings are crucial for the official commencement of the parliament’s regular activities.

The first session of the Thirteenth National Parliament was convened on January 9. Since then, preparations have been ongoing to ensure the smooth and regular functioning of the parliament. With today’s meetings, the activities of the parliamentary committees are officially set to begin.