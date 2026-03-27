If everyone works unitedly, the desired Bangladesh can be built: Prime Minister

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has pledged to build a Bangladesh of coexistence with everyone’s participation. He stated that if everyone works unitedly, the country can be guided to its desired destination.

He made these remarks as the chief guest at a discussion meeting organized by the BNP at the Engineers Institution Auditorium in the capital on Friday, March 27, on the occasion of Great Independence and National Day. At the outset of his speech, he paid deep tribute to the freedom fighters and martyrs of the 1971 battlefields.

The Prime Minister said, “Those who dwell on the past are one-eyed blind, and those who forget the past are two-eyed blind.” However, he mentioned that the previous fascist government presented the past in an exaggerated manner and stated, “We must practice correct history, otherwise progress on our path forward may be hindered.”

He further added that the Liberation War is the greatest history of the nation, and its glory will continue to flow through future generations. However, no statement should be made on this matter that would undermine the dignity of the Liberation War.

Tarique Rahman referred to Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman as a unique character of the Liberation War. He stated that Ziaur Rahman had long preparations for the Liberation War, which were published in his self-written articles in Dainik Bangla in 1972 and Saptahik Bichitra in 1974. He also mentioned that no objection was ever raised regarding those writings.

Presided over by BNP Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the event also featured speeches by party Standing Committee members Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Liberation War Affairs Minister Advocate Ahmed Azam Khan, Water Resources Minister Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, State Minister for Sports Aminul Haque, economist and political analyst Professor Dr. Mahbub Ullah, and Dhaka University VC Professor Dr. A. B. M. Obaidul Islam.

The event was moderated by State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Sultan Salahuddin Tuku.

Earlier, around 2:30 PM, eminent personalities and central BNP leaders participated in the discussion meeting, highlighting the glorious history of the Great Liberation War.