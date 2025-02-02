First phase of Bishwa Ijtema concludes with Akheri Munajat

The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of the Muslim Ummah after the Hajj, has ended this morning with akheri munajat (final prayer) on the banks of the Turag river in Tongi on the capital’s outskirts.

The akheri munajat conducted by Maulana Zubair, top spiritual leader of Shura-e-Nezami, Bangladesh, began around 9.11am and continue till 9.35am seeking peace, welfare and prosperity of the country, its people and the Muslim Ummah.

Thousands of devotees sought blessings from Allah by raising their hands during the 24 minutes final prayer as ‘Amin’ ‘Amin’ sounded by the devotees spread the Ijtema ground and its adjacent areas, bringing a solemn ceremonial atmosphere there.

People also broke down in tears seeking self-purification and forgiveness for their sin to the almighty Allah.

“The concluding programme of the Bishwa Ijtema began after the Fazr prayer on Sunday with the sermon (Aam Bayan) delivered by religious leader Maulana Abdur Rahman”, said Habibullah Raihan, media coordinator of Ijtema organizing committee of Shura-e-Nezami.

To participate in the Akheri Munajat, devotees thronged the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway since early morning. The people of the neighbourhood areas of Ijtema ground including Dhaka and Gazipur districts started to walk towards the Ijtema venue to attend the final prayer.

Devotees were seen walking the entire way of 10 kilometres from Bhogra bypass to the Ijtema ground to participate in the munajat.

Along with male, hundreds of women also took part in the final prayer staying at different mill-factories and households adjacent to the ijtema ground.

Around 3,200 foreign guests including India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, USA, Indonesia and China joined the Ijtema as well.

Earlier, the first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema began with general sermon (Aam Bayan) after the Fazr prayer on Friday.

The second phase of the Bishwa Ijtema is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 5.

The third phase will take place from February 14 to 16 as followers of Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhlawi will participate in it.