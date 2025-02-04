Killings of 23 minority people found no link with communal violence: CA press wing

Killings of 23 minority people, mentioned in the recent report of Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Unity Council, was not found any connection with communal violence, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said today.

Azad said this at a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here this evening.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Unity Council at a press conference on Thursday last claimed that 23 people were killed in communal violence in the last four and a half months after the July uprising.

The interim government took the claim of the council very seriously and collected a list of the 23 persons, he said, adding that the Chief Adviser’s Office sent the list to the respective police stations asking for the real reasons behind the each killing and what legal action it has taken, Azad said.

He said the police headquarters provided details about each incident saying the police were informed of the preliminary reasons behind 22 killing incidents out of 23, while police has taken proper legal action in this regard.

However, he said, no detailed information was found in one of incidents.

The deputy press secretary said not any single incident out of 22 was found any connection with communal violence.

He said, seven were related to theft and robbery, while four were related to personal and family disputes, three related to general crimes like rape, excessive drinking of alcohol and quarrel, two related to accidents, two related to business enmity, one related to a clash, one related to a land dispute, one committed suicide and the exact reason behind one death could not be known yet, but confirming it was happened for any communal violence.

Azad said legal actions have already been taken in each of these incidents with due importance.

In two incidents, where one committed suicide and one died due to drowning under water, police have already submitted final reports after investigation, he said.

Azad said the other 21 cases were under investigation, while 47 people have already been arrested and 17 of these arrestees have confessed their responsibility and given confessional statements in court under Section 164.

He said the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus does not support any kind of violence and at the same time, it concerned over spreading propaganda for labeling such incidents as communal violence.

The deputy press secretary said propaganda can lead to the destruction of the overall communal harmony of the country and urged all to play responsible role in this regard.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam also spoke on the occasion.