First Session of Thirteenth Parliament to Convene on March 12
First Session of Thirteenth Parliament to Convene on March 12

The first session of the Thirteenth Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) will commence on March 12. The session is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM on that day in the Parliament Chamber of the National Parliament House, located in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.

President Md. Shahabuddin has convened this session under the power vested in him by Article 72(1) of the Constitution, as announced by the Parliament Secretariat in a press release on Monday (February 23).

The five-year term of this parliament will officially begin on March 12 and conclude on March 11, 2031.

The 297 Members of Parliament (MPs) elected in the Thirteenth National Parliament elections have already taken their oaths, and other necessary formalities have been completed. However, formal parliamentary activities will commence on March 12 with the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

According to sources from the Parliament Secretariat, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the new parliament will be elected at the very beginning of the session. Following their election, the main proceedings of the parliament will commence under the newly elected Speaker’s presidency.

