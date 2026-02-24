Withdrawal of Another 1,202 Political Cases

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the approval for the withdrawal of another 1,202 politically motivated harassment cases. These cases were filed against opposition party leaders and activists over a 17-year period during the tenure of the ousted Awami League government.

This information was conveyed in a short message signed by Faysal Hasan, Public Relations Officer (Director) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Tuesday (February 24).

Previously, on February 22, the Ministry of Home Affairs had reported the withdrawal of 1,006 politically motivated harassment cases.

Furthermore, on February 8, the Ministry of Law had informed that the interim government recommended the withdrawal of 23,865 cases, thereby providing relief to approximately five hundred thousand people from harassment-related legal proceedings.