Five new COVID-19 cases detected: Maleque
3 April 2020, 3:13:43
Five more new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases were detected in the country over the past 24 hours, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque here today.
“Five more COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours …. meaning the total number of positive cases has stood at 61” he told a virtual briefing.
