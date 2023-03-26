FM for taking robust action to ensure safe drinking water

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has underlined the need for taking more robust action than ever to ensure safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all in the healthcare facilities.

He said while speaking at the high-level event entitled: “Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Healthcare Facilities: Lesson Learned and the Way Forward” jointly organised by Hungary and Philippines at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Friday, said a press release here.

In his remarks, he highlighted the major achievements of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in ensuring safe drinking-water, sanitation and hygiene for all people of the country.

Referring to the National Strategy for Water supply and Sanitation 2021, he said that in Bangladesh around 98 percent of our people have access to drinking water, more than 80 percent to improved sanitation facilities, nearly 75 percent to hand-washing facilities.

Bangladesh pioneered the community led total sanitation approach for promoting sanitation which is now recognized and replicated in many developing countries, he added.

In light of Bangladesh’s successful experiences, Momen offered specific recommendations to check the lack of progress in water, sanitation, and hygiene service worldwide.

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Péter Szijjártó, Secretary of Department of Environment and Natural Resources Republic of the Philippines Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and Georgian Regional Development and Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze also spoke at the event.

Numbers of diplomats, high officials of the UN and its various organisations, international NGOs working in the water sector and private stakeholders were present at the event.

Foreign Minister also attended a high-level side event entitled: “Revitalizing Social Protection Policies for Creating More Accessibility to Drinking Water” jointly organised by Bangladesh Social Scientists Foundation together with BRAC, AOSED, BWOT, Jago Nari, GRAUS and SDA at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN in New York.

He also held a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and discussed issues of mutual interest.