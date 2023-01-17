Foreign Umrah pilgrims now enjoy insurance cost cut by SR148

The Saudi government has slashed the cost of the comprehensive insurance for foreign Umrah performers from SR 235 to SR 87, by SR 148 or 63 percent, with effect from January 10 this year.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of KSA made an announcement in this regard, according to a report of the Saudi Gazette.

“The insurance policy for Umrah is a unified policy that is covered by those coming to Umrah from outside Saudi Arabia,” said the report.

It is included in the visa procedures before coming and covers emergency cases such as treatment, admission, hospitalization, pregnancy, emergency childbirth, emergency dental cases, traffic accident injuries, dialysis cases, and internal and external medical evacuation.

It also covers general cases such as accidental permanent total disability, cases of death and death due to natural disasters, returning the body of the deceased to his country, and blood money issued by a court ruling. It also includes covers for flight delay compensation and flight cancellation compensation.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that the insurance coverage period is 90 days, starting from the day of entering the Kingdom, and the scope of its coverage is only within Saudi Arabia.

Umrah performers can visit the website of the Comprehensive Insurance Program for the Guests of Rahman to view the Umrah insurance policy, verify its validity and know services providers.