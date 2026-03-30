Former DIG Abdul Jalil Arrested

Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police (DB) has arrested former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Abdul Jalil Mondal. He was apprehended in a case filed on charges of a brutal attack and murder against Hefazat-e-Islam at Shapla Chattar in the capital.

He was arrested from his residence in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, around 6:30 PM on Monday (March 30). Md. Shafiqul Islam, Additional Commissioner of DMP (DB), confirmed the matter.

He stated that Mondal was arrested in connection with the case filed over the attack and killings of Hefazat-e-Islam at Shapla Chattar, and necessary legal procedures are currently underway.

It is learned that Abdul Jalil Mondal, a resident of Pabna district, has served in various important positions within the police force. He previously held roles such as Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Commissioner of Chittagong Metropolitan Police, and later as Additional Director General (ADG, Administration) of RAB.