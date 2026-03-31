Prime Minister Emphasizes Finding Ways to Ease Traffic During School Hours

Prime Minister Tareque Rahman has urged relevant parties to find ways to alleviate traffic congestion in the capital during school hours.

The head of government issued this directive on Tuesday morning when Education Minister A.N.M. Ehsanul Hoque Milon and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj came to the Secretariat to meet him.

Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Rumon said that the Education Minister and State Minister met with Prime Minister Tareque Rahman. Discussions were held on how to alleviate the traffic congestion that occurs in the capital during school hours and what alternative arrangements could be made in this regard. The Honorable Prime Minister has asked the ministry to prepare and present proposals on this matter.

Rumon stated that, for example, it has been observed that for 150 students at a school in the capital, 100 cars gather in front of the school. This creates significant traffic congestion, making it difficult for students to reach their educational institutions. Addressing these issues, the Prime Minister advised the minister to look for alternatives.

Additional Press Secretary Rumon further informed that later, Energy Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and State Minister Anindo Islam Amit met with the Prime Minister. Following this, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan also met with the Prime Minister.