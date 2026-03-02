Home » Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad is Alive
Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad is Alive

by newsdesk
Iran’s former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is alive and unharmed, despite recent Israeli-US actions, according to a close advisor.

Anadolu Agency reported that the advisor stated, “I am in contact with him. Everything is fine.”

The advisor further added, “Yesterday, a building belonging to his security detail was targeted. Three bodyguards, members of the IRGC, were killed. However, his personal residence was not damaged, and the house, which is just 100 meters away from the targeted building, was not hit.”

Previously, reports had circulated that Ahmadinejad, who served as Iran’s president from 2005 to 2013, had been killed in an Israeli-US airstrike.

Source: Anadolu Agency.

