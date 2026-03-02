Who Joined Iran to Avenge Khamenei’s Assassination

Instability and uncertainty prevail across the Middle East following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Centered around Khamenei’s demise, the allied groups of Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’ have jointly vowed to take extreme revenge against the United States and Israel.

Hezbollah, a powerful pillar of this network and an armed group from Lebanon, stated in a release that they are fully prepared to repel US and Israeli aggression. Various sources claim that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has directly begun overseeing the reconstruction of Hezbollah’s military capabilities to fill the void left by Khamenei.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian group Hamas has described this killing as a heinous crime, directly blaming Washington and Tel Aviv for it. According to Hamas leaders, this incident has completely destroyed stability in the Middle East, and its consequences will be extremely severe.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels are also not silent. The group’s leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, directly hinted at war, stating they are ready for any level of conflict to protect the interests of the Muslim Ummah.

They have also threatened to intensify attacks on Western ships in the Red Sea. Shia militia groups in Iraq are speaking in the same vein. Armed organizations like Kataib Hezbollah have warned that this attack on Iran could trigger a ‘total war’ across the entire region.

On the other hand, speculation is rife worldwide about who will succeed Khamenei.

The names of Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, and former IRGC official, Ali Larijani, are emerging on the list of potential successors.