Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad Killed

Reports indicate extensive damage in Iran following joint attacks by Israel and the United States. Among these, the most significant incident reported is the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Now, it has been reported that Iran’s former President, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, has also been killed in the attacks.

According to reports from Israeli media, Ahmadinejad lost his life in Israeli and US airstrikes in Iran on Sunday.

The reports state that he was targeted in his residence. Israeli news outlets have described this incident as part of ongoing attacks aimed at high-ranking Iranian officials.

Ahmadinejad served as Iran’s President from 2005 to 2013.

Known for his hardline rhetoric, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad maintained a firm and uncompromising stance towards Western countries. During his tenure, Iran’s nuclear program faced significant international scrutiny and criticism.

The controversy surrounding the 2009 election results and the subsequent nationwide protests were also among the notable events of his presidency.

Source: Turkish Today