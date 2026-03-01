Home » Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad Killed
FeaturedWorld News

Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad Killed

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 0 views

Reports indicate extensive damage in Iran following joint attacks by Israel and the United States. Among these, the most significant incident reported is the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Now, it has been reported that Iran’s former President, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, has also been killed in the attacks.

According to reports from Israeli media, Ahmadinejad lost his life in Israeli and US airstrikes in Iran on Sunday.

The reports state that he was targeted in his residence. Israeli news outlets have described this incident as part of ongoing attacks aimed at high-ranking Iranian officials.

Ahmadinejad served as Iran’s President from 2005 to 2013.

Known for his hardline rhetoric, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad maintained a firm and uncompromising stance towards Western countries. During his tenure, Iran’s nuclear program faced significant international scrutiny and criticism.

The controversy surrounding the 2009 election results and the subsequent nationwide protests were also among the notable events of his presidency.

Source: Turkish Today

You may also like

Bangladeshi Killed in Iranian Attack in UAE

Putin Strongly Condemns Khamenei’s Assassination

Prime Minister Orders New Steps to Tackle Earthquakes

Iran announces interim three-member leadership

Iran Launches Fresh Missile Attacks on 27 US Bases in the Middle...

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed, 40 Days of National Mourning Declared

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More