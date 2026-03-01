Home » Bangladeshi Killed in Iranian Attack in UAE
Bangladeshi Killed in Iranian Attack in UAE

by newsdesk
Israel and the United States jointly launched an attack on Iran on Saturday (February 28) morning, causing extensive damage and casualties. In retaliation, Iran struck US military bases in various regions of the Middle East, resulting in significant losses.

On the same day, a death was reported in the United Arab Emirates. Today, Sunday (March 1), local media announced that three more individuals had died in the same incident, bringing the total number of fatalities. At least 58 people were injured in the attacks.

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that at least 165 Iranian ballistic missiles were detected over the country, 152 of which were successfully intercepted and destroyed. Additionally, two cruise missiles were also successfully repelled.

Furthermore, a total of 541 Iranian drones were identified, with 506 of them being intercepted and destroyed.

Among the casualties, one victim is a Bangladeshi national. The other two deceased individuals are citizens of Pakistan and Nepal, respectively.

Source: Al Jazeera

