Former national cricketer ASM Faruque passes away
17 September 2020, 1:42:53
Former national cricketer and Bangladesh Cricket Board member ASM Faruque died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday evening, confirmed BCB through a media release.
He was 75.
Faruque was a member of the Bangladesh side that played against the visiting Marylebone Cricket Club in 1976, the first tour by a foreign team to independent Bangladesh.
Faruque performed various roles with the BCB as an administrator.
