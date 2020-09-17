Home / Sports / Details

Redwan Ahmed Shawon

Staff Correspondent

Former national cricketer ASM Faruque passes away

17 September 2020, 1:42:53

Former national cricketer and Bangladesh Cricket Board member ASM Faruque died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday evening, confirmed BCB through a media release.

He was 75.

Faruque was a member of the Bangladesh side that played against the visiting Marylebone Cricket Club in 1976, the first tour by a foreign team to independent Bangladesh.

Faruque performed various roles with the BCB as an administrator.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from Sports

All news from Sports
BD24Live.com © 2020 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive