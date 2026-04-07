Former Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury Arrested

Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, the former Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament), has been arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police (DB).

She was apprehended from her residence located on Road 8/A in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, around 4:30 AM on Monday, April 6.

Shafiqur Rahman, Additional Commissioner (Detective) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter to the media, stating that further details would be provided later.

The DB also announced that the reason for the arrest and related information would be released soon.

Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was first elected as the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad on April 30, 2013, and served for a long period. She was re-elected as Speaker following the national elections on January 7, 2024.

The politician, who was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Rangpur-6 constituency, resigned from the Speaker post 27 days after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.