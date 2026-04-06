One Lakh Healthcare Workers to be Recruited Nationwide in Phases: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman announced that 100,000 healthcare workers will be recruited nationwide in phases. He stated that the government has commenced efforts to build a humane healthcare system. To achieve this, quality medical treatment in urban and rural areas, comprehensive healthcare services for mothers and children, and disease prevention activities will be expanded.

He made these remarks in a message posted on Facebook on Monday (April 6) to mark ‘World Health Day 2026’.

The Prime Minister stated that ‘World Health Day 2026’ is being observed in Bangladesh, like in other countries worldwide, on Tuesday (April 7), with the commitment to build a healthy and safe world for our future generations. This year’s theme is ‘Science in Healthcare, Protected All Lives’.

He said that humans, animals, and the environment – these three elements are closely interconnected. Their safety and well-being are mutually dependent. Therefore, the protection of all lives is a demand of our time. This is the concept of ‘One Health’, which ensures human well-being while equally emphasizing the health of the surrounding animal kingdom and environment. To achieve this goal, it is essential to ensure integrated research and the use of sustainable technology by combining medical science, agricultural science, zoology, and environmental science.

Tarique Rahman stated that the rapid advancement of science globally has created unprecedented opportunities and possibilities in healthcare. Particularly in our country, there is no alternative to using technology to ensure sustainable, quality, and equitable healthcare for the vast marginalized and poor populations. The innovation, use, and expansion of technologies like Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), or Machine Learning (ML) must be encouraged for rapid and accurate disease diagnosis and effective treatment.

He further said that Bangladesh’s current democratic government believes that ‘Prevention is Better than Cure’. This elected government is committed to ensuring easy and affordable healthcare for all, based on the ‘Health for All’ policy, in line with existing systems in advanced welfare states. This is because healthcare is not a privilege; it is a fundamental human right.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the government has begun working to establish a humane healthcare system. Towards this goal, quality medical treatment in urban and rural areas, comprehensive healthcare services for mothers and children, and disease prevention activities will be expanded. One hundred thousand healthcare workers will be recruited nationwide in phases, approximately 80% of whom will be women. Additionally, the government plans to introduce e-health cards for every citizen, implement Public-Private Partnership (PPP) systems to ensure quick and quality treatment for chronic and complex diseases, undertake necessary reforms to improve healthcare service quality and make medical expenses affordable, launch and gradually expand health insurance, strengthen medical education and research, and enact fair laws for both service recipients and providers. To achieve these objectives, 5% of the GDP will be progressively allocated to the health sector.

He stated, “I firmly believe that if we collectively carry out our assigned responsibilities with honesty, dedication, and sincerity, we will be able to build a healthy and robust nation.” The Prime Minister extended heartfelt greetings and congratulations to everyone on the occasion of World Health Day 2026 and wished for the complete success of all programs organized for the day.