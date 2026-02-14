Gazette Published for 297 Seats

The Election Commission (EC) has published the gazette for the newly elected 297 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the 13th National Parliament Election.

The gazette, signed by Akhtar Ahmed, Senior Secretary of the Election Commission, was published on Friday (February 13) late at night.

Earlier, on Thursday, the 13th National Parliament Election and a national referendum on constitutional reform were held across the country in a festive atmosphere.

On Friday afternoon, the Election Commission announced the final results for 297 seats. Following formalities, the Election Commission declared the gazette for these 297 seats.

In response to a question, Election Commissioner Rahmanel Masood told the media that the Commission has no decision to recount votes for Dhaka-8. Aggrieved parties can approach the tribunal. He also mentioned that the gazette was likely to be published tonight.

According to the Election Commission’s announcement, although voting was scheduled to take place in 299 out of 300 seats, results for some seats were suspended due to legal complications and the death of candidates. The EC declared unofficial results for the 297 seats for which results were available.

The EC Secretary stated that the official gazette, containing the names and identities of the elected MPs, was published after verifying the unofficial results. The oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected MPs will be held within three days of the gazette’s publication.

According to EC data, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won 212 seats in the parliamentary election. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secured 77 seats. The National Citizen Party (NCP) won 7 seats, with independent candidates and other parties securing the remaining seats.