Jamaat Ameer Accepts BNP’s Victory, Pledges Responsible Opposition Role

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has announced his acceptance of BNP’s victory and recognition of the election results. At the same time, he also conveyed a message of working as a responsible opposition party.

He stated, “From the beginning, we have been committed to a stable and effective democratic system. We remain steadfast in that commitment. We recognize the overall results and respect the rule of law.”

The Jamaat Ameer made this announcement through a post on his verified Facebook ID around 1:45 AM on Friday (February 13).

He wrote, “I extend my deepest respect and gratitude to the countless volunteers and supporters who worked tirelessly in recent months. Many dedicated their time, energy, and faith. Many faced intimidation and harassment while exercising their democratic rights. Your courage has strengthened our democracy.”

Addressing the party workers, the Jamaat Ameer further wrote, “I know many of you are saddened and deeply disappointed today. This is natural. When you pour your heart into an ideal, its outcome deeply affects you. However, I want to make one thing clear – your efforts have not been in vain. With 77 seats, we have nearly quadrupled our presence in parliament and emerged as one of the strongest opposition blocs in modern Bangladeshi politics.”

He wrote, “History reminds us that the fate of politics is ever-changing. In 2008, the BNP was reduced to just 30 seats, from which they have formed the government in 2026 after an 18-year journey. Democratic politics is a long road. Our path is now clear – to gain people’s trust, hold power accountable, and responsibly prepare for the future.”

Shafiqur Rahman further wrote, “In any true democratic journey, the real test of leadership is not just in election campaigns, but in how we accept the people’s verdict. From the outset, we have been committed to a stable and effective democratic system, and we remain steadfast in that commitment. We recognize the overall results and respect the rule of law.”

Finally, the Jamaat Ameer wrote, “Our movement was never solely about an election. It was about strengthening democratic culture, protecting citizens’ rights, and building a just and accountable state. We will act as a principled, responsible, and peaceful opposition party; at the same time, we will ensure government accountability and make constructive contributions to national progress. Our commitment to principled and peaceful politics will remain unwavering.”