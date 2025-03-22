বাংলা
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Germany, France, UK call for 'immediate return' to Gaza ceasefire: statement
World News

Germany, France, UK call for ‘immediate return’ to Gaza ceasefire: statement

by Mir Shakil

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain called late Friday for an “immediate return” to a Gaza ceasefire, as Israel’s military pressed its renewed offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Israel on Tuesday began a fresh assault on the war-battered enclave, shattering the relative calm since a January 19 ceasefire.

“The resumption of Israeli strikes in Gaza marks a dramatic step backward for the people of Gaza. We are appalled by the civilian casualties and urgently call for an immediate return to a ceasefire,” the ministers said in a joint statement.

The joint appeal came after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened Friday to annex parts of the Gaza Strip if Hamas did not release the remaining Israeli hostages being held there.

The ministers — Germany’s Annalena Baerbock, France’s Jean-Noel Barrot and Britain’s David Lammy — called on “all parties to re-engage with negotiations to ensure the ceasefire is implemented in full and becomes permanent”.

They said Hamas must release the dozens of hostages remaining in the Palestinian territory and that the group “must neither govern Gaza nor be a threat to Israel anymore”.

The allies said Israel must “fully respect international law” and allow the flow of aid into the territory.

