বাংলা
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Trump revokes security clearances of Biden and senior aides
World News

Trump revokes security clearances of Biden and senior aides

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 1 views 2 minutes read

US President Donald Trump made good Friday on a threat to revoke the security clearances of his predecessor Joe Biden and several senior former White House and national security officials.

The list of names stripped of their authorization to see state secrets included Biden, his family members, and former vice-president and Trump presidential rival Kamala Harris.

Former secretary of state and defeated presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was on the list, along with Biden’s secretary of state Antony Blinken and national security advisor Jacob Sullivan.

In a memorandum to agency heads and distributed by the White House communications office, Trump said the named officials should no longer be allowed access to classified material.

“I hereby direct every executive department and agency head … to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals,” Trump said.

“I also direct all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals.”

Former US presidents and national security officials traditionally retain a security clearance as a courtesy, and some find it useful in seeking employment with private contractors.

But Trump, who continues to falsely claim that Biden schemed to steal the 2020 election, which he lost, has remained furious with his predecessor and lashes out frequently.

Trump was himself investigated for breaching security rules during the period between his first and second term in office, by storing classified White House documents in his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The investigation was wound up after Trump returned to office.

Many of the individuals on Trump’s list were high-profile political appointees of his Democratic predecessor, but former Republican lawmaker and vocal Trump critic Liz Cheney is also named.

Fiona Hill, a British-born intelligence analyst who served under both Democrat and Republican administrations, including as an advisor in Trump’s White House, is targeted.

She is joined by former colleague Alexander Vindman, a Kyiv-born retired senior officer in the US Army who fell foul of Trump after expressing concerns about White House contacts with Russia.

You may also like

Germany, France, UK call for ‘immediate return’ to Gaza ceasefire: statement

Trump order to dismantle Education Dept expected Thursday: reports

US strikes in Yemen kill 20 as Trump vows to end Huthi attacks

Trump optimistic about potential Ukraine ceasefire

Ex-Philippine president Duterte arrested for crimes against humanity

Ukraine to present US with Russia partial truce after row

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Bangladesh committed to labor reforms thru national consensus: adviser tells ILO
CA alerts police against misdeeds of anti-uprising force
Govt asks to operate irrigation pumps from 11pm to 7am daily
Chief Adviser goes to China Mar 26, meets President Xi Mar 28: Shafiqul

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More