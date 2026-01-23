Gold Prices Fall After Continuous Rise, Effective From Today

After several consecutive increases in the domestic market, gold prices have finally decreased. The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has decided to reduce gold prices in the local market, effective from today, Friday (January 23).

This decision was made at a meeting of BAJUS’s Price Fixation and Price Monitoring Standing Committee. The information was announced in a press release signed by the relevant members of the committee.

The press release stated that the price of pure gold in the local market has decreased slightly. New gold prices have been determined after considering the overall situation. From today, gold will be bought and sold according to these new rates at jewellery shops across the country.

Previously, gold prices had been increasing at a record rate for several consecutive weeks, pushing them beyond the reach of ordinary buyers. Concerned traders believe that today’s price reduction will bring some relief to the market.