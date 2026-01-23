Sharmin Academy Manager Arrested in Child Torture Incident

Police have arrested Pobitro Kumar Barua, the main accused and manager of Sharmin Academy, in a case filed over the brutal torture of a child student in the Nayapaltan area of the capital.

He was arrested from Mirpur on Thursday night (January 22). He is the manager of the aforementioned school.

The four-year-old child was subjected to torture by teachers on January 18, just seven days after being admitted to the school. A case was filed by the victim’s family in connection with the incident.

Earlier, a video of a child being beaten by two adult teachers recently went viral on social media. The video showed a child, approximately 3-4 years old and wearing a school uniform, being dragged into a room.

In the video, a woman in a pink saree is seen repeatedly slapping and scolding the child while making them sit in front of a table. Later, a male teacher is seen threatening the child with a stapler. According to CCTV footage, this incident occurred on Sunday (January 18) at 12:51 PM.

The two accused individuals had been absconding since the incident. Following the filing of a case, school manager Pobitro Kumar was arrested on Thursday.

Throughout the entire incident, the child clearly displayed signs of extreme fear and psychological distress. The incident has further substantiated the allegations of cruelty in the name of punishment.

Concerned individuals stated that such violent behavior in the name of punishment not only causes physical harm to children but also has a profound long-term impact on their mental health. They view this as a direct threat to children’s lives. According to them, physical punishment has no legitimacy at any level, be it family, educational institutions, or society.