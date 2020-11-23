Good communication network keeps wheels of economy rolling: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the wheels of country’s economy are still in motion as the Awami League government was able to build a comprehensive communication network throughout the country.

“We built a comprehensive network of communication countrywide after Bangladesh Awami League government assumed office… As a result, the wheels of our economy are still in motion,” she said.

Expressing her firm determination to further improve the communication system for the betterment of country’s people, the premier said, “We have started many more works and hopefully will complete those, InshaAllah.”

The head of the government said these during a video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban marking the opening of three newly constructed bridges in Magura, Jashore and Narayanganj districts and Independence Square in Pabna as part of the ongoing development projects.

Saying that development is going on due to the continuation of the present regime, she said since the formation of the government in 2009, the incumbent government has been in the office till today and “we could be able to improve the fate of the countrymen.”

The premier mentioned that during the previous governments, there was potential for development but it was not done much. “People’s socio-economic condition will be better if country’s communication system becomes better,” she added.

Regarding the success of the government in tackling the COVID-19 crisis, she said, “As we have reduced the poverty rate, we have been able to increase per capita income also. Employment facilities are being created for the people. Besides, we have also proved that the quality of people’s lifestyle can be improved even at the rural level.”

Simultaneously, she said, her government is implementing the plans and various development projects by giving special focus on improving the country’s overall communication network, ensuring power facilities and marketing the products, attracting investment from abroad and keeping the economy afloat.

Referring the ruling Awami League, Sheikh Hasina, also the party president said, “We did not do anything suddenly. When the Awami League was in the opposition, we had a plan to do so.”

Referring to the country’s constitution that the nation got from the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Hasina said it clearly tells about the development of country’s people and realizing their (people) basic needs – food, clothe, shelter, treatment and education.

“Therefore, whenever I came in government, we undertook different development plans and the country’s people are now getting the benefits of those,” she added.

The prime minister recalled the contribution of Father of the Nation with due respect, saying that Bangabandhu brought independence for the country and wanted to change the fate of the people and eradicate poverty.

“The Father of the Nation wanted to ensure people’s basic necessities. Since his school life, he tried to do something for the people and improve their lives by enduring jail, repression and torture. And lastly, he had to make the supreme sacrifice along with his family members,” she mentioned in an emotion chocked voice.

“After losing my parents and brothers, I returned to Bangladesh empty-handed with a motto to fulfill the desire of Father of the Nation to build a hunger- and poverty-free, and developed ‘Sonar Bangla’ (golden Bangladesh) ” Sheikh Hasina said.

The prime minister said that she was forced to spend six years in exile after 1975 and later returned to the country in 1981 when she was made the president of the Awami League.

In fact, Bangladesh was in darkness after ’75, Sheikh Hasina said, adding that after the Awami League came to power in 1996, there was a hope of light but later “we could not come to power due to a conspiracy and the country plunged into darkness, injustice, oppression and torture again. People of Bangladesh had to lose more eight years.”

“I am grateful to the people of Bangladesh for repeatedly giving us the opportunity to serve the country and work for them,” PM Hasina added.

During her speech, the premier recalled with due respect the contribution of renowned freedom fighter Rafiqul Islam Bakul of Pabna, saying that he was one of the few who stood by the party as well as her and faced the adversities during the BNP regime.

“We must remember his contribution because he is a freedom fighter,” she said, thanking all concerned, including Anjan Chowdhury, for constructing this ‘Independence Square”.

Inaugurating the bridges over the three rivers, the prime minister said, these three bridges are the gifts of “Mujib Bosrho (Mujib Year)”, the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, for the inhabitants of Mohammadpur, Rupganj and Abhaynagar.

The prime minister reiterated the seriousness of the probable second wave of coronavirus pandemic and emphasized on the use of masks and urged all to abide by the health rules.