Home » Good News on Fuel Oil: Prices Not Increasing
FeaturedNational

Good News on Fuel Oil: Prices Not Increasing

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 4 views

Fuel oil prices in the country will not be increased for the time being. The government has confirmed that current fuel prices will remain unchanged throughout April.

On Tuesday, March 31, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources announced that this decision was taken to maintain stability in the country’s fuel market.

The Ministry stated that despite fluctuations in international market prices, the government has decided against raising prices to provide relief to consumers. Consequently, the existing prices for diesel, petrol, octane, and kerosene will remain in effect throughout April.

Officials involved informed that the necessary preparations are in place to ensure a normal fuel supply, and the market situation is being regularly monitored.

They further added that unless there are significant changes in the international market, a major adjustment in fuel prices is unlikely in the near future.

You may also like

World Leaders Gather in New York: Preparations for 81st UN General Assembly...

Prime Minister Emphasizes Finding Ways to Ease Traffic During School Hours

Former DIG Abdul Jalil Arrested

Diplomatic Breakthrough on Iran: What’s Happening Behind the Scenes?

Home Minister Delivers Stern Message on ‘Mob Culture’

Measles vaccine will be available in the first week of April: Health...

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More