Good News on Fuel Oil: Prices Not Increasing

Fuel oil prices in the country will not be increased for the time being. The government has confirmed that current fuel prices will remain unchanged throughout April.

On Tuesday, March 31, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources announced that this decision was taken to maintain stability in the country’s fuel market.

The Ministry stated that despite fluctuations in international market prices, the government has decided against raising prices to provide relief to consumers. Consequently, the existing prices for diesel, petrol, octane, and kerosene will remain in effect throughout April.

Officials involved informed that the necessary preparations are in place to ensure a normal fuel supply, and the market situation is being regularly monitored.

They further added that unless there are significant changes in the international market, a major adjustment in fuel prices is unlikely in the near future.