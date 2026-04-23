Government Increases Bus Fares

In light of the increase in fuel oil prices, the government has decided to raise bus fares by 11 poisha per kilometer.

This information was announced by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam on Thursday (April 23) after a meeting with workers and owners at the Secretariat to determine transport fares.

The Minister stated that a decision has been made to increase fares by 11 poisha per kilometer for long-distance vehicles between Dhaka and Chattogram. Additionally, inter-district fares will also be increased by 11 poisha per kilometer.

Sheikh Rabiul Alam informed that this decision will not be applicable to CNG-powered buses. He said, “This decision will be effective for diesel-powered buses. The issue of fare increase for CNG-powered buses will not be considered. If fuel oil prices decrease, bus fares will also be reduced again. However, no decision has yet been made regarding fare increases for rail and water transport.”

Currently, the government-set bus fare for long-distance routes in the country is 2 taka 12 poisha per kilometer. In Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan areas, the current bus fare is 2 taka 42 poisha per kilometer.

It is noteworthy that on Saturday (April 18) night, the price of all types of fuel oil at the consumer level was increased by 15 to 20 taka per liter. These new prices became effective from Sunday (April 19).

According to the new rates set by the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Division, each liter of diesel is being sold at 115 taka, up from 100 taka (an increase of 15 taka). Octane is 140 taka, up from 120 taka (an increase of 20 taka). Petrol is 135 taka, up from 116 taka (an increase of 19 taka), and kerosene is 130 taka, up from 112 taka (an increase of 18 taka).