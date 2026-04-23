Trump: People from China and India Only Come to the US to Give Birth

US President Donald Trump has shared a controversial letter from radio host Michael Savage on his social media platform ‘Truth Social’. It has been alleged that the letter contains offensive and racist remarks about several countries, including India and China.

In the letter, Savage referred to India and China as ‘hellholes’ and claimed that some people from these countries come to the US to give birth so that their children can obtain birthright US citizenship. He called this an abuse of the US birthright citizenship law and urged an end to the practice.

According to an NDTV World News report, Savage further claimed that some individuals come to the US in their ninth month of pregnancy to give birth, and through that child’s citizenship, subsequently bring their entire family to the US.

Trump shared this post just one day after he claimed in an interview with CNBC that no other country in the world, apart from the United States, has a rule for granting birthright citizenship. However, international media outlets have reported that Trump’s claim is factually incorrect.

The reality is that nearly three dozen countries worldwide have provisions for automatic birthright citizenship. This law is prevalent in most South American countries, in addition to the US’s neighboring countries, Canada and Mexico.

Trump’s dissemination of false information and sharing of racist comments have sparked strong reactions in the international community, particularly in India and China. Analysts believe that Trump is once again taking a hardline anti-immigration stance to navigate the electoral landscape, and his endorsement of such provocative propaganda is part of this strategy.

Trump’s move has reignited debate over the future of the long-standing birthright citizenship law in the United States. Human rights activists and immigration experts have labeled such comments as ‘hate-filled’ and ‘racist.’ They believe that such remarks about friendly and important nations like India and China could negatively impact bilateral relations. Particularly where the US and India are currently engaged in various strategic partnerships, Trump’s stance has increased discomfort within diplomatic circles of both countries.

Source: NDTV