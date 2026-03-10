Government is Accountable to the People: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman commented that the government, being elected through the votes of the people, is obligated to be accountable to them. He made these remarks on Tuesday (March 10) morning at the inauguration ceremony of the Family Card distribution program held at Banani T&T playground (adjacent to Korail slum) in the capital.

The Prime Minister stated that the country will advance only if women are made self-reliant and empowered. He added that the government will gradually deliver Family Cards to four crore (40 million) families over the next five years.

He further said, “We want to establish a government that works for the people and the country.” The Prime Minister also mentioned that the government would launch the ‘Farmer Card’ program within the next month.

He also stated that the government would gradually implement the promises made to the people before the elections. Concurrently, he urged the countrymen to face the situation with patience.

Social Welfare Minister A Z M Zahid Hossain said that Tarique Rahman’s long-cherished dream, the Family Card program, has been realized today. He added that there is no scope for politics or corruption concerning this card.

State Minister for Social Welfare Farzana Sharmin said, “The Family Card is no longer a dream today. The Family Card is now at everyone’s doorstep. It is a name of hope, a name of trust.”

As per the government’s announcement, beneficiary families under the ‘Family Card’ program will receive a monthly allowance of BDT 2,500. The allowance will be transferred to the beneficiary’s preferred mobile wallet or bank account. Families will receive the allowance from the comfort of their homes.

In the first phase, 37,567 female-headed households have initially been selected to receive the allowance.