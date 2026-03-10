Prime Minister Inaugurates Family Card Program

Prime Minister Tareq Rahman inaugurated the ‘Family Card’ program to ensure financial security for low-income people. He officially launched the program on Tuesday (March 10) at 11 AM at the T&T playground in Dhaka’s Banani area (adjacent to Karail slum).

Under this program, 37,567 female-headed households across the country will receive a monthly allowance in the first phase.

According to government information, the ‘Family Card’ program is being implemented as a pilot project in 15 wards across 13 city corporations or unions in 13 districts of the country. In the initial stage, information on 67,854 female-headed households was collected. After verification, data for 47,777 families was found to be correct.

Among these, 37,567 families have been finally selected to receive the allowance, while others were excluded for various reasons such as ‘double dipping’ (the same person receiving multiple allowances), holding government jobs, or receiving pensions.

Under the program, each female-headed household will receive a modern ‘Family Card’. This contactless, chip-enabled card utilizes QR code and NFC (Near Field Communication) technology.

A single card will include a maximum of five members from one family. However, if the number of members exceeds five, issuing multiple cards will be considered as needed.

Under this program, each family will receive an allowance of BDT 2,500 per month. This amount will be deposited into the beneficiary woman’s preferred mobile wallet or bank account. Information regarding these accounts was collected during the data collection process.