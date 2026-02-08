Government Seeks UN Cooperation for Fair Investigation into Osman Hadi’s Murder

Bangladesh has sought the cooperation of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to investigate the killing of Shahid Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson for Inquilab Mancha and one of the organizers of the July uprising, and to establish justice.

This information was announced in a status update on the Chief Adviser’s Facebook page on Sunday (February 8).

The status update stated that, following instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in Geneva sent a formal Note Verbale to OHCHR on February 6. In the note, the cooperation of the UN Human Rights Office was sought for providing necessary technical and institutional assistance for the investigation of the murder.

The message from the Bangladesh Mission in Geneva further stated that as soon as any response is received from OHCHR, it will be communicated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Government of Bangladesh reiterates its firm commitment to identify those responsible for the killing of Shahid Sharif Osman Hadi and bring them to justice, ensuring the highest level of transparency and accountability in line with international human rights standards.