Interim Government Forms Committee on Pay Commission

The Interim Government has formed a committee to examine and make recommendations on salary-related matters found in the reports submitted by the National Pay Commission 2025, the Bangladesh Judicial Service Pay Commission 2025, and the Armed Forces Pay Committee 2025.

The Cabinet Secretary of the Cabinet Division has been appointed as the head of this committee. Its members include the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, the Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, the Secretary of the Finance Division, the Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, the Secretary of the Chief Adviser’s Office, the Secretary of the Health Services Division, the Secretary of the Law and Justice Division, and the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA) from the Office of the Comptroller General of Accounts, Segunbagicha, Dhaka.

This committee will examine the salary-related issues in the reports submitted by the National Pay Commission 2025, the Bangladesh Judicial Service Pay Commission 2025, and the Armed Forces Pay Committee 2025. It will then formulate recommendations regarding subsequent actions and submit a report to the government.