Govt cuts gasoline price by Tk 5 per litre
Gasoline prices have been cut by Tk five per litre, which will be effective after 12 midnight today.
The government issued a notification in this regard in the evening.
According to the new price, diesel and kerosene will be sold at Taka 109, petrol at Taka 125 and the octane at Taka 130 at the filling stations.
The decision comes a day after the government cut import duty on gasoline.
Earlier, the government had increased prices of fuel on August 6.
