Govt extends closure of educational institutions till June 30

12 June 2021, 4:41:04

The government has extended closure of educational institutions across the country till June 30 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The ongoing closure of all secondary and higher secondary educational institutions along with Ebtedayi and Qawmi Madrasas has been extended till June 30, said an education ministry press release here today.

The hiatus of educational institutions is extended considering the health and overall safety of students, teachers, staff and guardians and following the advice of the National Advisory Committee on COVID-19 as the infection of coronavirus is on rising trend, it said.

The online academic activities will continue and the students and guardians are urged to follow the health guidelines during the closure, it said.

Earlier on May 26, the Ministry of Education said that all secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions in the country may reopen on June 13 subject to improvement of coronavirus situation.

