Govt extends ongoing closure till May 5

The government has extended the ongoing closure of all public and private offices up to May 5 aiming to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a circular in this regard today.

This is the fourth time the government extended the vacation after it first announced closure of all the public and private offices from March 26 to April 4.

According to the circular, the days from April 26 to 30 and from May 3 to 5 have been announced as general holidays, while the weekend May 1 and 2 would

be added to the holidays.

Utility services like water, electricity, gas, fire service, telephone and

the internet will remain open during the shutdown. Other emergency services

will also remain out of the purview of the closure, the circular said.

The movement of all goods-carrying vehicles on roads and water vessels on

river route will continue.

Besides, the circular said, transportation of agricultural products,

fertilisers, insecticides, foods, other goods, medical equipment, newspaper,

daily essentials and kitchen markets, restaurants, drug stores and hospitals

would also remain out of the purview of the shutdown.

The offices can be opened for urgent necessities. Pharmaceuticals and

export-oriented mills and factories will remain open, if necessary.

The first announcement of holiday came on March 23. Later, the government

on April 1 extended the leave from April 5 to 11 as the COVID-19 situation

did not improve. On April 5, it extended the holidays from April 12 to 14 and

later till April 25.