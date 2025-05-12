Govt. forms committee to reconstitute RAB: Chowdhury

The interim government today formed a committee to restructure the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) that draws personnel from three armed services alongside police, home affairs adviser retired lieutenant general M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said.

“We have formed a committee to decide on how the RAB will be reorganised,” he told reporters emerging from a meeting of the advisory council on law and order at his ministry’s conference room at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Chowdhury said the committee would decide if the special law enforcement agency would retain its name and existing uniform alongside the issues related to its modus operandi.

According to officials concerned chief adviser’s special assistant retired lieutenant general Abdul Hafiz would head the committee having five members but the committee might co-opt more members if required.