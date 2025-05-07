বাংলা
Monday, May 12, 2025
World News

Heavy Cross-Border Shelling Between India and Pakistan Along LoC

Tensions have escalated once again along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan, as both sides reportedly exchanged heavy gunfire and missile strikes starting from midnight on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Indian military launched missiles targeting Pakistan-administered Azad Kashmir and other regions. In retaliation, Pakistan initiated a counter-offensive, claiming its air force successfully shot down two Indian fighter jets. A security source also confirmed that an attack was carried out on an Indian Army brigade headquarters.

Pakistan’s Express Tribune reported that Indian forces fired a missile in the Dudhnial sector of the LoC, destroying a Pakistani military outpost.

Meanwhile, Indian police told Reuters that shelling by Pakistani forces injured two women. The same source reported “intense shelling” in at least three separate areas along the LoC.

Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed that India’s missile strikes resulted in the deaths of at least three people, including a child, and left twelve others injured.

On the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Army accused Pakistan of once again violating the ceasefire agreement by launching attacks in the Bhimber Gali sector of Poonch-Rajouri. The Indian military stated it is responding appropriately to Pakistan’s aggression.

Tensions remain high as both nuclear-armed neighbors continue to engage in hostile actions across the disputed Kashmir region.

