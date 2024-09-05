Govt officials have to submit wealth statement: Dr. Khalid

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr A F M Khalid Hossain has called upon the government officials to submit their wealth statement for ensuring good governance and transparency.

“All the government officials will have to submit their wealth statement. We, the advisers, are submitting our asset details. Accountability is a must in case of (unnatural) increase in the assets. A state can’t run without good governance and the rule of law,” he said.

He made the remarks in a view-exchange meeting with officials and civil society people at Lakshmipur district circuit house on Wednesday night.

The adviser said the nation wants state level reform to the interim government and they are committed to doing so.

Mentioning that one might have attraction to a special political party, leader or symbol, he said, “But, it is a crime to politicize an office by giving promotion and appointment of own party people suppressing dissents,” he said.

Dr Khalid said, “We want an end to such heinous culture. We want the culture of fair politics to flourish.”

The adviser said they have taken the charge of running the country in a changed situation, adding, “So, we want to do reforms.”

Noting that corruption has been ruining the country like cancer, he said, “We want to change the culture of making money (through illegal means) and laundering those abroad,.”

The adviser said they are now in a challenge as they are out to meet the aspirations of the nation through reforms.

“To meet the expectations, our first priority will be to restore normalcy in law and order situation,” he opined.

He said they want to go away after handing over the responsibility of running the state to a party to be mended by the majority upon reinstating the political stability and upgradation of the economic condition.

Stating that the Durga Puja is ahead, Dr Khalid called upon all to remain alert as a vested quarter at home and abroad being inspired by political motivation could do sabotage to destroy religious harmony.

He also gave necessary instructions to the district administration to maintain the highest caution in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Suraiya Jahan and Superintendent of Police (SP) Tareq Bin Rashid, among others, were present.