Nationwide ‘Shaheedi March’ starts

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement will start the ‘Shaheedi March’ at 3pm today across the country to honour the martyrs of the uprising marking one-month of the fall of the autocratic Awami League regime

The central march will begin at 3:00pm from the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University, said Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Starting from Raju sculpture, the procession will march to Manik Mia Avenue via Nilkhet, Science Lab and Kalabagan. It will also end at Raju Sculpture after parading through Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh.

The event aims to mobilize students and the people across the country in a show of solidarity and remembrance to the memory of the martyrs of the upsurge.

Sarjis called on students to actively participate in the March to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the movement.