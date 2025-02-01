বাংলা
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Home » Govt orders urgent probe into Touhidul’s death in Cumilla
National

Govt orders urgent probe into Touhidul’s death in Cumilla

by Mir Shakil
The interim government, led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, has ordered an urgent investigation into the death of Touhidul Islam in Cumilla.

Police brought a young man, Touhidul Islam, to hospital in Cumilla late last night with injuries allegedly inflicted by security forces after they apprehended him from his house early on Friday morning based on complaints.

The interim government absolutely condemns any form of custodial torture and murder, said a statement issued by the chief adviser’s press wing today.

Upholding human rights in every sphere of national life is a core mission of this government that includes some of the top rights activists of the country.

The government has set up several commissions to reform the country’s criminal justice system. Most of these commissions have submitted their reports.

The government will hold meaningful dialogue with the political parties over these reports in an effort to eradicate every opportunity for human rights abuses in police interrogation, crime management, and judicial procedure.

The government is committed to implementing these reforms, according to the statement.

