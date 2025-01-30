Govt utters warning against attempts to oppress any citizen

The interim government today warned of stern actions against any attempt to discriminate against or oppress any group of citizens.

“The interim government will take stern actions against any attempt to discriminate against or oppress any group of citizens,” accordingly to a statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

The government is also deeply concerned by the reports of incidents of women being prevented from engaging in recreational activities.

“We specifically condemn the actions of hooligans who have forcefully disrupted girls’ football matches. Women are equal citizens of Bangladesh and enjoy the same human and civil rights as men,” the statement read.

It said the government is doing everything in its power to ensure that they enjoy their full rights as Bangladeshi citizens.

The government also warned that anyone who imposes their restrictions on girls and women in violation of their rights would be held accountable as per the laws of Bangladesh for their actions.

The chief adviser office has ordered district administrations in Dinajpur and Joypurhat to take the necessary steps to resume the stalled football matches.

“The district administrators told us that they recently organised women football, cricket, and kabaddi match in their districts. Hundreds of people watched the matches, and they were appreciated by all sections of people in their districts,” the press wing said in its statement.

In the past one month, the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus has organised one of the largest Youth Festivals in the country, which included women’s sports matches held in hundreds of rural district and subdistrict towns.

Thousands of girls took part in the football, cricket and Kabaddi matches, even in many remote rural districts.

Prof Yunus has been a lifelong champion of women’s rights. Grameen Bank, which he founded, was more than 90 percent owned by women, the statement said.

Last week, Prof Yunus met FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and sought his support to build infrastructure and facilities for women footballers in Bangladesh.