Govt striving to ensure uninterrupted gas for all industries: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said that the government is striving to ensure

uninterrupted gas for all industries as the country is going ahead to be a trillion dollar economy by the year 2040.

Due to unplanned industrialization, it becomes difficult for the government to provide gas to all industries, he said.

Nasrul also requested the industry owners to shift their industries in the Economic Zones to avail quality uninterrupted gas supply.

The State Minister was speaking at a Stakeholders’ Dialogue as the chief guest titled “Energy Strategy: Towards a Predictable Future” organised by DCCI today held at its auditorium.

Lawmaker Md. Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), former President of FBCCI, spoke as special gueston the occasion.

Regarding pricing of power and energy, Nasrul reiterated that gas price would be adjusted depending on international market price since the government is

planning to reduce its subsidy especially in this sector.

“A Pricing Policy is being prepared,” he said, adding that there is a need to go for exploration, but it will take time and requires huge investment.

“Government will be strict and show zero tolerance to the unlawful gas users,” he said requesting the industry owners to use energy efficiently.

Md. Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin) suggested the businessmen to be resilient. “The private sector is one of the integral parts of the stakeholder of this sector

for which the policy has to be coordinated and consistent. We need employment and for employment generation we need industrialization and for

industrialization we need uninterrupted power and energy supply. One is dependent on others,” he mentioned.

Regarding inflation, Shafiul said that the whole world is suffering from inflation and Bangladesh is not an exception. He urged on good governance and

efficient use of energy for sustainability.

Later, the former President of FBCCI requested the government to disconnect all unlawful connections immediately.

DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar, in his introductory remarks, said taking into account the importance of smooth graduation led transition of

Bangladesh amidst the volatile geo-economic climate, the government needs to prioritize energy security strategy as energy is imperative to sustain the

growth momentum.

He suggested for investment in primary energy sourcing to enhance gas supply for stable energy supply. He also said that fuel and production efficiency in

State-owned power plants need to be ensured.

Sameer also urged for a predictable pricing policy so that the private sector can make necessary business planning ahead. Later, he suggested for revision

of Power Sector Master Plan (PSMP) based on the future demand and energy supply sourcing mapping.

In the panel discussion session, Faisal Karim Khan, director of Summit Power, requested for unified taxation system for importing power plant related

machineries.

Editor of Power and Energy Mollah Amzad Hossain suggested that the industrialists can use the waste heat coming out from the power plants. Ahsan

Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of PRAN RFL Group, said there should be clarity of pricing. He also stressed on long-term planning and predictable

pricing policy.

President of FICCI Naser Ezaz Bijoy said transparency, road map, optimization of supply side and optimization of consumption are more important to be

addressed.

Dr. Badrul Imam, honorary professor of department of Geology at Dhaka University (DU) said the country has enough gas under its soil.

“We need to explore gas fields as soon as possible,” BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, adding that if government can stop or disconnect illegal connections, legally run industries will get that portion of gas for production.

Moreover, he requested to reduce tax and duty on import of solar equipment. “For our competitiveness, export oriented industries should get support,” he

added.

FBCCI vice-president Md. Habib Ullah Dawn said due to reduced carbon emission and keeping climate change issues in mind, usage of electric vehicles will be

widened in future and for that reason there should have been a proper planning of establishing electric charging stations across the country.