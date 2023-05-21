ukraine; Harsh criticism of Russia, warning to China

President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the G-7 conference calling for support against the attack of Russian forces in Ukraine. He appeared at the ongoing three-day conference in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. The 49th conference ends on Sunday. In this conference, the leaders of the G-7 countries agreed to impose strict sanctions against Russia. In addition, China has been warned about militarization. At the same time, the G-7 leaders expressed their desire to maintain stable relations with the country.

During the Second World War, the Japanese city of Hiroshima was the victim of the atomic bomb dropped from the US warplanes. The G-7 summit of the world’s richest countries started in that city last Friday morning. The conference was also attended by the leaders of eight other countries known as G-7 Outreach. This list includes countries like India, Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea and Australia.

The Ukraine issue has dominated the agenda of this year’s G-7 conference. They reiterated their commitment to realizing the vision of a world free of nuclear weapons. Russia has once again been heavily criticized for pushing the world into a new nuclear threat. The challenges faced by the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada surrounding the war in Ukraine and their concerns about China have been reflected in this conference. They discussed economic security around China and Taiwan issue.

China is increasingly concerned about China’s role in the supply chain, from semiconductors to precious metals. A G-7 statement said a common strategy will be set for future dealings with China. This strategy will be applicable to all G-7 countries.

The statement given by the G-7 leaders also said, “We call on China to put pressure on Russia to stop Russia’s military aggression.” Apart from this, I am calling for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.

G-7 leaders warned that countries that use trade as a weapon will suffer the consequences. This warning is mainly for Beijing. Washington accuses Beijing of practicing economic oppression.

The G7 statement was made after Zelensky arrived in Japan on a French government plane. Zelensky tweeted, “Appeared to important discussions with colleagues and friends of Ukraine.”

China is wary of militarization

In a final declaration issued at a summit in Hiroshima, countries expressed concern over China’s economic and military activities. They warned about Beijing’s militarization of the Asia-Pacific region. However, at the same time, it has been reported that the door of discussion is open to reduce tension. The statement said, “We are ready to build a constructive and stable relationship with China.” At the same time, it expressed concern about China’s militarization.

Russia’s warning

Russia has warned Ukraine about the provision of F-16 fighter jets by Western countries. The country’s deputy foreign minister said, if this warplane is supplied to Ukraine, it will be a big risk for the western countries.

Ukraine has asked the Western military alliance NATO for modern warplanes. However, Kiev has not yet received a commitment to receive F-16 fighter jets from any country. At the G7 summit on Friday, US President Joe Biden expressed support for G7 leaders to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets.

Narendra Modi in first meeting with Zelensky

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They held a meeting yesterday on the sidelines of the conference of G-7, an alliance of seven industrialized countries in Hiroshima, Japan. This is their first direct meeting since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. After the meeting, Narendra Modi said, “The ongoing war in Ukraine is not only a matter of economics or politics, it is a humanitarian issue.” At the same time, the Prime Minister of India said that India will do everything possible to stop the war in Ukraine.