Govt trying best to reach foods to every doorstep: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that her government has been working untiringly to reach foods to every doorstep, urging the well-off people to stand by the distressed people in their bad time in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re trying our best to reach foods to every doorstep as many people including day-labourers and small businessmen are passing their days in hardship as they’ve no work declaration of the nationwide shutdown to prevent spread of the lethal disease,” she said.

The premier said this while receiving donations for her relief and welfare fund from 50 public, private and statuary organistions including several ministries after being connected with a videoconference from her official Ganabhaban residence here this evening.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, simulteniously asked all leaders and workers of her party as well as other organisations and local administrations to stand beside the distressed people particularly those who cannot seek relief due to their social dignity.

“There is a large section of people who cannot want help (due to their dignity) … we’ve to find out those and stand by them,” she added.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the the cheques for donation on behalf of the premier at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here.

Thanking the organisations for coming forward to the aid of the helpless people, the premier said, “I’m thanking all of you as you are extending your helping hands in such a critical time and the nation will remember your this contribution forever.”

Noting that the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic has fallen on the entire world, she said Bangladesh has so far been able to keep the coronavirus under control.

Reiterating her call to all to follow health codes properly, Sheikh Hasina said: “I believe that if we all follow the (health) safety rules properly, we’ll be able to overcome this situation Insha Allah.”

Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Land, Ministry of Textiles and Jute, Power Division, Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Bangladesh Police, RAB, Coastguard, Mongla Port Authority, Chittagong Port Authority, Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC), Department of Prisons, Public Works Department,, Agrani Bank, State-owned banks, Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA), Chattogram University, Rajshahi University and Titumir College at Mohakhali made contributed to the PM’s fund.

Private organisations such as Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), Meghna Group, United Group, Momen Group, Jamuna Group, Rupayan Group, Fresh Group, City Group and PHP Family also donated cash to the PM’s fund.

Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), Krishibid Institution of Bangladesh (KIB), Baraka Patenga Power Ltd, Midland Power Ltd, Marico Bangladesh Ltd, IDCOL PO Forum Ltd, Dream Holiday Park in Narsingdi, Diamond World, Madhabdi Dying Ltd, KCJ and Associates Ltd, Western Engineering, INTRACO, Capitech Asset Management Ltd, Sotsango Bangladesh, Basic Builders Ltd, A M Group and Water Transport Cell also made contribution to the PM’s Relief and Welfare Fund.