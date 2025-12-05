Govt’s main target is to bring back killers of July massacre: Press Secretary

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said that bringing back the killers of the July atrocities is the government’s core mission and solemn pledge.

“Our main target is to bring back the killers of the July massacre. This is our oath and our commitment,” he said.

The press secretary made the remarks while inaugurating an inter-college football tournament at Magura Government High School ground this morning.

The fascist government killed numerous students and people during 2024 July Uprising, he said, adding, the International Crimes Tribunal has proven the genocide was committed by the fascist regime.

“The International Crimes Tribunal has handed down death sentences to Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. We want them to be extradited to the country,” Shafiqul Alam said, adding, they have the right to appeal.

“We will do our best to ensure that their verdicts are executed expeditiously following domestic and international legal procedures,” he said.

“We will bring back to Bangladesh everyone whose hands are stained with blood. This is our duty to the martyrs, our oath. If we fail, the next generation will take up this responsibility. There will be no concession on this matter,” the press secretary added.

Noting that the country’s people are united, he said those who killed or crippled their children must be brought back and tried.

“We have about 70 days before the election. We do not know whether we can complete this within that time, but we will try,” Shafiqul Alam added.

Describing BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia as the national leader and a leader of the masses, he said, “Khaleda Zia is our national leader. She is the leader of the mass people. She is not only the leader of the BNP”.

“We pray for her recovery . . . her presence is very important for Bangladesh. We hope she would participate and contest in the election,” the press secretary added.

Noting that the government is working to hold a free, fair, neutral and credible election, he said, “A fair election will be held by February 15 next year with the participation of all political parties”.

The Election Commission (EC) has already completed discussions with all political parties, Shafiqul Alam said.

Magura district Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md. Abdul Kader, Magura Municipality Administrator Imtiaz Hossain, District Sports Officer BM Sazin Ishrat and sports organiser Barik Nonjam Barky were present on the occasion.