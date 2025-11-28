​Khaleda Zia’s condition deteriorates, under close observation

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s physical condition has deteriorated. She is currently under close observation in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in the capital, suffering from infections in her lungs and heart. BNP Standing Committee member Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan disclosed her critical condition after visiting her at the hospital on Friday night.

​

Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan arrived at Evercare Hospital around 11:15 PM on Friday. He spoke with the doctors to inquire about the former Prime Minister’s treatment. At that time, a crowd of senior BNP leaders, as well as activists from the party’s associate and affiliate organizations, was seen in front of the hospital. They were waiting anxiously for news of their leader’s health. Media personnel were also present to cover the developments.

​Khaleda Zia is receiving treatment under a medical board formed by domestic and foreign specialist doctors. Earlier in the day, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had also stated that Begum Zia’s physical condition was extremely critical. Meanwhile, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed concern over the BNP Chairperson’s illness and has asked the nation to pray for her recovery.

​The nearly 80-year-old Khaleda Zia has been suffering from heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications for a long time. She was rushed to Evercare Hospital last Sunday after experiencing severe respiratory distress. Doctors later confirmed that she had developed infections in her heart and lungs.

It is worth noting that Khaleda Zia went to London for advanced medical treatment on January 7. After a 117-day stay, she returned to the country on May 6. Since then, she has had to undergo hospital treatment multiple times due to various physical complications.