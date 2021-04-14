Hasan for exemplary punishment to persons responsible for killing of Maulana Shafi

Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today demanded of exemplary punishment to the persons responsible for killing of Hefazat Islam former Amir Maulana Ahmad Shafi.

“There have been allegations and a case was filed by his family

claiming that Maulana Shafi died of humiliation and torture. The PBI

(Police Bureau of Investigation) has submitted an investigation report

to this end,” he added.

Hasan said it was clear that he (Maulana Shafi) was pushed to death

through torture and news were also published in different media at

that time in this regard, he told newsmen at his official residence in

city’s Mintu Road.

At the beginning, he greeted the countrymen on the occasion of holy

Ramadan and Bangla New Year.

Marking the occasions, he hoped that the country and the world as

well would be freed from COVID-19 pandemic soon.

The minister said everyone witnessed that the room of Maulana

Shafi, the founder of Hathazari Madrasha, was vandalized during his

illness, his ambulance was forcibly stopped for about one hour on the

way to hospital and oxygen tube was opened.

Late Maulana Shafi, he said, hailed from Rangunia upazila and was an

Alem of his neighboring union.

“He was a gentleman though there was a lot of talk about his

ideology. The persons who filed case were also from my constituency. I

want exemplary punishment to those who pushed Maulana Shafi to death

through torture,” said Hasan.

Replying to a query over a comment of BNP secretary general Mirza

Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the minister said the government declared the

lockdown to protect the countrymen from the infection of COVID-19

pandemic.

“But according their (BNP) speeches it seems that they want

increase of the coronavirus infection and hundreds of people’s death.

Then, they would get scope to do politics,” he added.