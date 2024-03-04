বাংলা
Monday, March 4, 2024
National

HC orders forming committee to probe Bailey Road building fire

by Mir Shakil
by Mir Shakil

A High Court division bench today ordered to form a committee headed by the home secretary to submit a probe report regarding the devastating fire incident that took place in the capital’s Bailey Road on Thursday night.

The court also issued a ruling asking why it would not be declared illegal not to keep fire extinguishing system in the buildings of the capital including schools, colleges and shopping malls as per the law.

A High Court Division Bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Qazi Zeenat Haque passed the order today following a hearing on two separate writs.

Experts from Police, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), Fire Service, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), representatives of Dhaka South and North City Corporation have been asked to be kept in the committee.

The committee has been asked to investigate the cause of the fire within four months, and to submit a report recommending the effective fire extinguishing systems to prevent occurrence of fire mishaps.

Supreme Court lawyer Israt Jahan Santbana and Yunus Ali Akand filed separate writs asking inquiry by experts and seeking directions to close restaurants in all residential areas in the capital.

Around 9:50PM on 29 February, a deadly fire broke out at a commercial building at the city’s Bailey Road that killed 46 people including women and children and injured several others.

A case was lodged with Ramna police station on Friday in this regard.

