PM asks for ensuring building codes, actions against food stocking

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked all concerned particularly the field level administration to ensure maintaining building codes and actions against food stockpiling across the country.

“All have to keep an eye on pursuing building codes properly. The codes will have to be followed in every place of the country while constructing buildings,” she said.

The premier also directed to become tough on any sort of food stockpiling and adultery as such dishonest acts generally increase ahead of the holy Ramadan.

She was providing a set of instructions while inaugurating the four-day DC Conference-2024 at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here this morning.

“We should construct building keeping in mind safety measures that included fire extinguishing management, cross ventilation and rain harvesting system in line with the building codes,” she said.

The prime minister thanked the Dhaka district administration for promptly rushing to the fire-hit Bailey Road Building site and standing by the people.

She also directed the field administration to take effective measures so the three-crop arable land can’t be used for other purposes like building houses or industries.

“We have to protect the arable lands,” she said.

The head of the government, as well, directed that the building codes, as if, weren’t breached in any place of the country by any means.

Sheikh Hasina instructed the field level administration to keep vigil against food stocking and adulteration as some unscrupulous traders are indulged in making quick bucks creating artificial crisis through hoarding of food and its adultery ahead of the Ramadan.

“Some people always try to gain additional profit by hiking price (of essentials) through stockpiling ahead of the Ramadan. You (DCs) have to give special attention to stop such acts,” she said.

The premier directed the government officials to make sure that the consumers aren’t harassed anywhere. “This will be our immediate tasks,” she said.

Mentioning that problems are also created in marketing of the essentials ahead of the Ramadan, she said an attempt is always there to make artificial crisis.

“Tougher legal actions will have to be taken against these,” she added.

The prime minister said the global economy suffers seriously for inflation hike due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are countries in the world where inflation rate is 40 percent— but, the inflation rate in Bangladesh is under 10,” she said.

Against the backdrop of the war, the prime minister asked the field level administration to take measures to bring every inch of arable and fallow land under cultivation to grow more food.

“We have to increase food production and decrease dependency on others. We have proved earlier that we can do,” she said,

Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain spoke at the inaugural function.

Cabinet Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain gave the address of welcome as PM’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah spoke at the function.

Divisional Commissioner of Dhaka Md. Sabirul Islam addressed the function on behalf of the divisional commissioners while DC of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman and DC of Gaibandha Kazi Nahid Rasul also spoke on behalf of the deputy commissioners.

The head of the government as well as ministers and secretaries of different ministries and divisions will join the discussions during different sessions and give necessary directives to the DCs.

A video documentary on the innovation, service and overall development of the local administration was screened at the function.